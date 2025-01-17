← Company Directory
Synchrony
Synchrony Project Manager Salaries

The average Project Manager total compensation in United States at Synchrony ranges from $85K to $119K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Synchrony's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

$92K - $107K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$85K$92K$107K$119K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Synchrony?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Project Manager at Synchrony in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $119,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Synchrony for the Project Manager role in United States is $85,000.

