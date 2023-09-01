← Company Directory
SurveyMonkey
SurveyMonkey Salaries

SurveyMonkey's salary ranges from $63,042 in total compensation per year for a Recruiter in Canada at the low-end to $251,000 for a Software Engineer in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of SurveyMonkey. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Software Engineer
Senior Software Engineer I $187K
Staff Software Engineer $251K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Marketing
Median $190K
Business Operations Manager
$164K
Data Analyst
$156K
Legal
$154K
Product Designer
$123K
Product Manager
$221K
Recruiter
$63K
Sales Engineer
$78.5K
Software Engineering Manager
$219K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at SurveyMonkey is Software Engineer at the Staff Software Engineer level with a yearly total compensation of $251,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at SurveyMonkey is $164,175.

