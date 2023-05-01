← Company Directory
Super Dispatch
    Super Dispatch is an auto transport platform that offers carriers and shippers a one-stop-shop for moving cars faster, smarter, and easier. Their platform is backed by cutting-edge technology and best-in-class software, providing an advanced experience for carriers and shippers. Super Dispatch enables operational efficiency by significantly reducing the time and money it takes to complete the vehicle shipping process. Their platform includes access to the Carrier TMS, Shipper TMS, and Super Loadboard, with additional features such as customized EDI and API integrations.

    2013
    126
    $10M-$50M
