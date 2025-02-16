Software Engineer compensation in United States at Stryker ranges from $98.7K per year for Software Engineer to $161K per year for Staff Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $121K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Stryker's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Software Engineer
$98.7K
$92.3K
$6.4K
$0
Senior Software Engineer
$122K
$116K
$0
$5.9K
Staff Software Engineer
$161K
$147K
$1.8K
$12.5K
Senior Staff Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
No salaries found
