BD
BD Salaries

BD's salary ranges from $12,361 in total compensation per year for a Founder in India at the low-end to $249,745 for a Project Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of BD. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Software Engineer
Median $107K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Business Analyst
Median $90K
Data Scientist
Median $140K

Entering the job search

I have been working for the same company for 6 years. 30 years old. Base comp 112k, told that I should be Senior engineer level.
I am confident in my skills as an engineer but absolutely terrified of getting out there. I feel uncertain on my resume, my interviewing skills. Huge amount of imposter syndrome with trying to look for another job.

No...

41 20
41 20
Biomedical Engineer
Median $127K
Customer Service
$25K
Data Analyst
$98K
Electrical Engineer
$93.3K
Financial Analyst
$50.6K
Founder
$12.4K
Geological Engineer
$94.9K
Hardware Engineer
$57.1K
Human Resources
$186K
Information Technologist (IT)
$199K
Marketing
$243K
Mechanical Engineer
$46.9K
Product Designer
$122K
Product Manager
$167K
Project Manager
$250K
Recruiter
$68.3K
Sales
$196K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$209K
Software Engineering Manager
$231K
Technical Program Manager
$197K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at BD is Project Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $249,745. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at BD is $122,400.

