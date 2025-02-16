All Hardware Engineer Salaries
Hardware Engineer compensation in United States at Stryker ranges from $145K per year for Staff Hardware Engineer to $146K per year for Senior Staff Hardware Engineer. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $146K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Stryker's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Hardware Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Hardware Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Staff Hardware Engineer
$145K
$134K
$0
$10.6K
Senior Staff Hardware Engineer
$146K
$137K
$0
$9.7K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
