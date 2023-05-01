← Company Directory
Stratix Corporation
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Stratix Corporation that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Stratix is a company that offers comprehensive managed mobile services to global enterprises. With over 30 years of experience, they help companies transform mobility challenges into competitive advantages. They enable customers to manage their entire mobile lifecycle, from planning to analysis, through a proven outsourcing model. Stratix manages customers' needs for rugged mobile devices, consumer tablets, mobile device management, bring-your-own-device solutions, 7x24 support, mobile applications, and other complex mobile decisions.

    http://www.stratixcorp.com
    Website
    1983
    Year Founded
    351
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Stratix Corporation

    Related Companies

    • Pinterest
    • Google
    • Apple
    • Square
    • Netflix
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources