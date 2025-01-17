← Company Directory
StashAway
StashAway Product Manager Salaries

The average Product Manager total compensation in Singapore at StashAway ranges from SGD 124K to SGD 180K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for StashAway's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

SGD 141K - SGD 164K
Singapore
Common Range
Possible Range
SGD 124KSGD 141KSGD 164KSGD 180K
Common Range
Possible Range

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At StashAway, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at StashAway in Singapore sits at a yearly total compensation of SGD 180,486. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at StashAway for the Product Manager role in Singapore is SGD 124,368.

