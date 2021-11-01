Solarisbank Salaries

Company Directory
Solarisbank's salary ranges from $21,069 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in India at the low-end to $155,688 for a Business Operations in Germany at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Solarisbank. Last updated: 7/4/2025

Product Manager
Median $93K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $130K
Business Operations
$156K

How to negotiate?

Financial Analyst
$81.7K
Project Manager
$81.3K
Software Engineer
$21.1K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Solarisbank is Business Operations at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $155,688. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Solarisbank is $87,357.

