Stanford University
Stanford University Salaries

Stanford University's salary ranges from $43,877 in total compensation per year for a Civil Engineer at the low-end to $166,600 for a Business Development at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Stanford University. Last updated: 3/20/2025

Software Engineer
Median $110K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Research Scientist

Research Assistant
Median $48K
Data Scientist
Median $80K

Mechanical Engineer
Median $71K
Hardware Engineer
Median $60K
Human Resources
Median $80K
Information Technologist (IT)
Median $102K
Project Manager
Median $70K
Administrative Assistant
$83.3K
Biomedical Engineer
$94.5K
Business Development
$167K
Civil Engineer
$43.9K
Data Analyst
$74.6K
Electrical Engineer
$72.6K
Marketing
$86.6K
Materials Engineer
$78.4K
Product Designer
$68.3K
Product Manager
$140K
Software Engineering Manager
$148K
Technical Program Manager
$49.8K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Stanford University is Business Development at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $166,600. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Stanford University is $79,195.

