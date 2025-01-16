← Company Directory
Yale University
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Yale University Salaries

Yale University's salary ranges from $30,576 in total compensation per year for a Administrative Assistant at the low-end to $117,600 for a Data Scientist at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Yale University. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $65K
Administrative Assistant
$30.6K
Data Scientist
$118K
Hardware Engineer
$31K
Information Technologist (IT)
$68.3K
Mechanical Engineer
$49.8K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Yale University is Data Scientist at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $117,600. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Yale University is $57,375.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Yale University

Related Companies

  • Intuit
  • Airbnb
  • Google
  • Tesla
  • Databricks
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources