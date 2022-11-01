← Company Directory
Standard Chartered
Standard Chartered Salaries

Standard Chartered's salary ranges from $14,323 in total compensation per year for a Cybersecurity Analyst in India at the low-end to $502,500 for a Investment Banker in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Standard Chartered. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Software Engineer
Median $29K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Data Scientist
Median $31.2K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $37.5K

Career Transition to Software Engineering

Product Manager
Median $54.5K
Accountant
$204K
Business Analyst
$26.4K
Data Analyst
$29.7K
Financial Analyst
$20.2K
Information Technologist (IT)
$302K
Investment Banker
$503K
Management Consultant
$57.1K
Product Designer
$69.1K
Program Manager
$60.3K
Project Manager
$158K
Sales
$56.5K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$14.3K
Solution Architect
$148K
Technical Program Manager
$183K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Standard Chartered is Investment Banker at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $502,500. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Standard Chartered is $56,802.

Other Resources