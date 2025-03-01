← Company Directory
Standard Chartered
Standard Chartered Product Manager Salaries

The median Product Manager compensation in India package at Standard Chartered totals ₹4.67M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Standard Chartered's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/1/2025

Median Package
Standard Chartered
Product Owner
Bengaluru, KA, India
Total per year
₹4.67M
Level
L4
Base
₹4.1M
Stock (/yr)
₹0
Bonus
₹564K
Years at company
6 Years
Years exp
12 Years
What are the career levels at Standard Chartered?

₹13.7M

Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at Standard Chartered in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹8,449,727. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Standard Chartered for the Product Manager role in India is ₹4,391,482.

