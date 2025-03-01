Software Engineer compensation in United States at SS&C Technologies ranges from $90.7K per year for Associate Software Engineer to $200K per year for Principal Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $156K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for SS&C Technologies's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/1/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Associate Software Engineer
$90.7K
$90.3K
$0
$333
Software Engineer
$118K
$114K
$417
$3.4K
Senior Software Engineer
$143K
$135K
$3.3K
$5.2K
Lead Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
