SS&C Technologies
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

SS&C Technologies Software Engineer Salaries

Software Engineer compensation in United States at SS&C Technologies ranges from $90.7K per year for Associate Software Engineer to $200K per year for Principal Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $156K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for SS&C Technologies's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/1/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Associate Software Engineer
(Entry Level)
$90.7K
$90.3K
$0
$333
Software Engineer
$118K
$114K
$417
$3.4K
Senior Software Engineer
$143K
$135K
$3.3K
$5.2K
Lead Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
$160K

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
What are the career levels at SS&C Technologies?

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at SS&C Technologies in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $232,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at SS&C Technologies for the Software Engineer role in United States is $158,000.

