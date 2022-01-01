← Company Directory
SS&C Technologies
Work Here? Claim Your Company

SS&C Technologies Salaries

SS&C Technologies's salary ranges from $4,925 in total compensation per year for a Information Technologist (IT) in United States at the low-end to $326,290 for a Sales in United Kingdom at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of SS&C Technologies. Last updated: 2/7/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Associate Software Engineer $90.7K
Software Engineer $117K
Senior Software Engineer $143K
Principal Software Engineer $190K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Product Manager
Median $72K
Accountant
$61.7K

How to negotiate?

Recently, I received my long-awaited FAANG offer, along with an offer from a smaller-sized company.

I have little understanding of how the negotiation process works—how to determine if there's room for negotiation and when it's appropriate to do.


Could you share your own guide on how to navigate this process? Any tips or recommendations would be greatly apprecia...

42 19
42 19
Business Operations Manager
$17.5K
Business Analyst
$10.7K
Customer Service
$74.6K
Data Scientist
$97.5K
Financial Analyst
$76.5K
Information Technologist (IT)
$4.9K
Legal
$196K
Management Consultant
$69.7K
Product Designer
$50.6K
Project Manager
$89.6K
Recruiter
$40.1K
Sales
$326K
Sales Engineer
$108K
Software Engineering Manager
$249K
Solution Architect
$214K
Technical Program Manager
$115K
Venture Capitalist
$186K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at SS&C Technologies is Sales at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $326,290. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at SS&C Technologies is $90,667.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for SS&C Technologies

Related Companies

  • Accenture
  • Cognizant
  • ADP
  • FactSet
  • Wipro
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources