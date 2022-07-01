Company Directory
Spruce
Spruce Salaries

Spruce's salary ranges from $109,450 in total compensation per year for a Business Operations Manager at the low-end to $165,825 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Spruce. Last updated: 7/4/2025

$160K

Business Operations Manager
$109K
Business Analyst
$115K
Chief of Staff
$136K

Product Manager
$129K
Software Engineer
$166K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Spruce is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $165,825. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Spruce is $129,350.

