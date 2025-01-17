← Company Directory
Spruce
Spruce Business Analyst Salaries

The average Business Analyst total compensation in United States at Spruce ranges from $93.9K to $136K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Spruce's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

$106K - $124K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$93.9K$106K$124K$136K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Spruce?

The highest paying salary package reported for a Business Analyst at Spruce in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $136,255. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Spruce for the Business Analyst role in United States is $93,890.

