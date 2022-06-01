Spring Health is the fastest growing mental health benefit solution for employers. We use Precision Mental Healthcare to pair employees and their dependents to the right care at the right time. We use a proprietary assessment to screen for every possible condition an individual may be experiencing, and use that information to craft a personalized care plan for each member, from self-help meditation exercises and resources to therapy and coaching. To ensure everyone receives the care they need, and nobody slips through the cracks, we match our members to a dedicated Care Navigator who serves as their guide throughout their mental health journey, providing recommendations, referrals, and emotional support as needed. This unique, personalized approach to care leads to faster outcomes, higher engagement, and healthier, happier employees. At Spring Health, we ensure fast access for our members, with an average time-to-appointment of just 1.1 days (20 days faster than standard EAP or health plan networks). And while access is important, it’s also necessary to ensure your network can accommodate diverse, often underserved populations. We offer the most diverse network in the industry, and are proud to offer a provider for anyone of any background:87% of Care Navigators identify as BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and People of Color), which is 5X the national average47% of Spring's Providers identify as BIPOC (3X the national average)23% of Spring’s Providers identify as Black (6x the national average)8% of Spring's Providers identify as Asian (2x the national average)37% of Spring’s Providers specialize in LGBTQ+ issues23+ languages spoken fluently 15+ unique racial & ethnic backgrounds represented 25+ treatment methods and specialties