Indigo
Indigo Salaries

Indigo's salary ranges from $2,702 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service in India at the low-end to $303,475 for a Product Design Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Indigo. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Software Engineer
Median $176K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Customer Service
$2.7K
Data Scientist
$11.1K
Financial Analyst
$268K
Human Resources
$26.1K
Information Technologist (IT)
$58.8K
Management Consultant
$30.2K
Product Designer
$149K
Product Design Manager
$303K
Product Manager
$263K
Software Engineering Manager
$186K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Indigo is Product Design Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $303,475. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Indigo is $148,740.

