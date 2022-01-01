← Company Directory
SmugMug
SmugMug Salaries

SmugMug's salary ranges from $49,750 in total compensation per year for a Sales at the low-end to $184,473 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of SmugMug. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Sales
$49.8K
Software Engineer
$184K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at SmugMug is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $184,473. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at SmugMug is $117,112.

