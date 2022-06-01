Company Directory
Spring Health
Spring Health Salaries

Spring Health's salary ranges from $149,250 in total compensation per year for a Sales at the low-end to $704,460 for a Chief of Staff at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Spring Health. Last updated: 7/17/2025

$160K

Product Manager
Median $187K
Software Engineer
Median $192K
Chief of Staff
$704K

Data Science Manager
$212K
Data Scientist
$170K
Financial Analyst
$219K
Human Resources
$289K
Product Designer
$179K
Recruiter
$174K
Sales
$149K
Software Engineering Manager
$174K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Spring Health, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Spring Health is Chief of Staff at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $704,460. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Spring Health is $187,200.

