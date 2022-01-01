← Company Directory
Genentech
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Genentech Salaries

Genentech's salary ranges from $96,983 in total compensation per year for a Information Technologist (IT) at the low-end to $412,925 for a Product Design Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Genentech. Last updated: 1/28/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Data Scientist
E3 $174K
E4 $228K
E5A $242K
E6 $232K
Software Engineer
E3 $163K
E4 $210K
E5 $244K
E5A $327K

Research Scientist

Biomedical Engineer
E2 $126K
E4 $188K

Career Transition to Software Engineering

Is 30 years old too late to switch careers to Software Engineering? I have seen young kids 23 years of age starting from Software Engineer-I and become Principal Engineer or Engineering Manager by 30-31. 
If I become SE-I now, is there a way to catch up soon for the time I have lost so that I can be the VP/CXO in late 30s or early 40s? Am I too late?
#enginee...

58 49
58 49
Product Manager
Median $262K
Project Manager
Median $130K
Business Analyst
Median $237K
Technical Program Manager
Median $256K
Administrative Assistant
$123K
Customer Service
$115K
Data Analyst
$196K
Financial Analyst
$263K
Information Technologist (IT)
$97K
Legal
$236K
Marketing
$225K
Product Design Manager
$413K
Recruiter
$144K
Sales
$173K
Software Engineering Manager
$271K
Solution Architect
$228K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Genentech, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)

Have a question? Ask the community.

Visit the Levels.fyi community to engage with employees across different companies, get career tips, and more.

Visit Now!

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Genentech is Product Design Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $412,925. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Genentech is $226,458.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Genentech

Related Companies

  • Kognitiv
  • Mozilla
  • Gusto
  • GitHub
  • Collective Health
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources