Genentech
  • Salaries
  • Biomedical Engineer

  • All Biomedical Engineer Salaries

Genentech Biomedical Engineer Salaries

Biomedical Engineer compensation in United States at Genentech ranges from $126K per year for E2 to $188K per year for E4. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $130K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Genentech's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
E2
$126K
$112K
$2.5K
$11.8K
E3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
E4
$188K
$147K
$19.2K
$22.3K
E5
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Latest Salary Submissions
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Genentech, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Biomedical Engineer at Genentech in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $200,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Genentech for the Biomedical Engineer role in United States is $144,000.

