Genentech
Genentech Data Scientist Salaries

Data Scientist compensation in United States at Genentech ranges from $174K per year for E3 to $232K per year for E6. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $222K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Genentech's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
E2
Associate Data Scientist
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
E3
Data Scientist I
$174K
$153K
$6.7K
$14.3K
E4
Data Scientist II
$228K
$178K
$21.8K
$28K
E5
Data Scientist III
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Genentech, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Scientist at Genentech in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $282,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Genentech for the Data Scientist role in United States is $227,500.

Other Resources