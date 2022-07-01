← Company Directory
Spring Global
    Spring Global provides CPG field users responsible for sales, van sales, delivery and/or merchandising activities an execution software application driven by insights. Spring’s field management solution increases profitability for CPG companies and retailers by streamlining efficiencies from supplier to retailer and ultimately the consumer. We are uniquely positioned as a leader in engineering excellence among competitors and is actively innovating with demands for artificial intelligence (AI) and omnichannel capabilities. Founded in 2001, Spring Global is headquartered in the U.S. with offices across Latin America and Europe. Worldwide, Spring Global serves more than 100 enterprise customers, including Unilever, Coca-Cola, L’Oreal and Reckitt Benckiser.

    http://www.springglobal.com
    Website
    2001
    Year Founded
    300
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

