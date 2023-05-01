Company Directory
SplashLearn
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about SplashLearn that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    SplashLearn is a game-based curriculum for Pre-K to Grade 5 that aims to make learning fun and engaging. It is available on multiple platforms and has over 40 million users across 150+ countries. It is the fastest growing elementary math program in the US, with 1 in 3 schools and 1 in 7 elementary school children using it. The company has won several edtech awards and is backed by prominent investors. SplashLearn values individuality and inquisitiveness and offers opportunities to contribute to their suite of learning products.

    splashlearn.com
    Website
    2010
    Year Founded
    351
    # of Employees
    $1B-$10B
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for SplashLearn

    Related Companies

    • Google
    • Tesla
    • Flipkart
    • Lyft
    • Square
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources