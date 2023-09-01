← Company Directory
SPARETECH
Work Here? Claim Your Company

SPARETECH Salaries

SPARETECH's salary ranges from $68,752 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in Portugal at the low-end to $108,809 for a Product Manager in Germany at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of SPARETECH. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Product Manager
$109K
Software Engineer
$68.8K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at SPARETECH is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $108,809. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at SPARETECH is $88,780.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for SPARETECH

Related Companies

  • Square
  • Airbnb
  • Stripe
  • Google
  • Microsoft
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources