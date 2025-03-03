Salaries

Hardware Engineer compensation in United States at SpaceX ranges from $132K per year for L1 to $193K per year for L4. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $202K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for SpaceX's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/3/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus L1 Hardware Engineer $132K $99.5K $30.5K $1.8K L2 Hardware Engineer II $201K $133K $65.1K $2.9K L3 Senior Hardware Engineer $223K $141K $79.1K $2.9K L4 Principal Engineer $193K $140K $52.7K $0 View 1 More Levels

Vesting Schedule Main 20 % YR 1 20 % YR 2 20 % YR 3 20 % YR 4 20 % YR 5 Stock Type RSU At SpaceX, RSUs are subject to a 5-year vesting schedule: 20 % vests in the 1st -year ( 20.00 % annually )

20 % vests in the 2nd -year ( 10.00 % semi-annually )

20 % vests in the 3rd -year ( 10.00 % semi-annually )

20 % vests in the 4th -year ( 10.00 % semi-annually )

20 % vests in the 5th -year ( 10.00 % semi-annually )

What's the vesting schedule at SpaceX ?

