Hardware Engineer compensation in United States at SpaceX ranges from $132K per year for L1 to $193K per year for L4. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $202K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for SpaceX's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/3/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
$132K
$99.5K
$30.5K
$1.8K
L2
$201K
$133K
$65.1K
$2.9K
L3
$223K
$141K
$79.1K
$2.9K
L4
$193K
$140K
$52.7K
$0
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
20%
YR 1
20%
YR 2
20%
YR 3
20%
YR 4
20%
YR 5
At SpaceX, RSUs are subject to a 5-year vesting schedule:
20% vests in the 1st-year (20.00% annually)
20% vests in the 2nd-year (10.00% semi-annually)
20% vests in the 3rd-year (10.00% semi-annually)
20% vests in the 4th-year (10.00% semi-annually)
20% vests in the 5th-year (10.00% semi-annually)
