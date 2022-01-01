← Company Directory
SpaceX
SpaceX Salaries

SpaceX's salary ranges from $49,000 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service at the low-end to $603,000 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of SpaceX. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Mechanical Engineer
L1 $123K
L2 $178K
L3 $255K
L4 $246K
Hardware Engineer
L1 $132K
L2 $201K
L3 $223K
L4 $193K
Software Engineer
L1 $175K
L2 $240K
L3 $374K
L4 $400K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Networking Engineer

Business Analyst
Median $128K
Aerospace Engineer
$157K
Business Development
$179K
Customer Service
$49K
Financial Analyst
$99.5K
Human Resources
$143K
Information Technologist (IT)
$432K
Product Manager
$134K
Program Manager
$171K
Project Manager
$103K
Recruiter
$199K
Software Engineering Manager
$603K
Technical Program Manager
$305K
Vesting Schedule

20%

YR 1

20%

YR 2

20%

YR 3

20%

YR 4

20%

YR 5

Stock Type
RSU

At SpaceX, RSUs are subject to a 5-year vesting schedule:

  • 20% vests in the 1st-year (20.00% annually)

  • 20% vests in the 2nd-year (10.00% semi-annually)

  • 20% vests in the 3rd-year (10.00% semi-annually)

  • 20% vests in the 4th-year (10.00% semi-annually)

  • 20% vests in the 5th-year (10.00% semi-annually)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at SpaceX is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $603,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at SpaceX is $178,500.

Other Resources