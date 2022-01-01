← Company Directory
Anduril Industries
Anduril Industries Salaries

Anduril Industries's salary ranges from $87,063 in total compensation per year for a Chemical Engineer at the low-end to $406,017 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Anduril Industries. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Software Engineer
L3 $233K
L4 $274K
L5 $363K
L6 $406K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Hardware Engineer
Median $194K
Mechanical Engineer
L4 $147K
L5 $247K

Product Manager
Median $200K
Technical Program Manager
Median $206K
Recruiter
Median $200K
Project Manager
Median $235K
Business Operations
$299K
Business Analyst
$99K
Chemical Engineer
$87.1K
Data Scientist
$164K
Financial Analyst
$304K
Human Resources
$191K
Program Manager
$249K
Sales
$278K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$200K
Technical Writer
$178K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options + RSU

At Anduril Industries, Options + RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Anduril Industries is Software Engineer at the L6 level with a yearly total compensation of $406,017. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Anduril Industries is $205,750.

