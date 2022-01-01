← Company Directory
Skydio
Skydio Salaries

Skydio's salary ranges from $58,705 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service at the low-end to $342,500 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Skydio. Last updated: 3/12/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $189K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Hardware Engineer
Median $163K
Product Manager
Median $174K

Software Engineering Manager
Median $343K
Recruiter
Median $146K
Business Analyst
$164K
Customer Service
$58.7K
Human Resources
$137K
Information Technologist (IT)
$133K
Mechanical Engineer
$259K
Product Designer
$286K
Product Design Manager
$336K
Technical Program Manager
$194K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Skydio, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Skydio, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Skydio is Software Engineering Manager with a yearly total compensation of $342,500. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Skydio is $174,000.

Other Resources