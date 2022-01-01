← Company Directory
Quora
Quora Salaries

Quora's salary ranges from $84,575 in total compensation per year for a Recruiter in Canada at the low-end to $344,760 for a UX Researcher in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Quora. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Software Engineer
L3 $177K
L4 $221K
L5 $285K
L6 $329K

Machine Learning Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Product Manager
Median $222K
Data Scientist
Median $150K

Career Transition to Software Engineering

Is 30 years old too late to switch careers to Software Engineering? I have seen young kids 23 years of age starting from Software Engineer-I and become Principal Engineer or Engineering Manager by 30-31. 
If I become SE-I now, is there a way to catch up soon for the time I have lost so that I can be the VP/CXO in late 30s or early 40s? Am I too late?
#enginee...

Human Resources
$110K
Marketing
$134K
Recruiter
$84.6K
UX Researcher
$345K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Quora, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

10 years post-termination exercise window.

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Quora is UX Researcher at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $344,760. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Quora is $198,921.

Other Resources