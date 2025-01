Sontiq was formed in 2019, when EZShield acquired IdentityForce, the #1-rated identity theft protection provider for businesses and consumers. In March 2021, Sontiq acquired Cyberscout, the leading cyber products and services provider to the Insurance Industry. In December 2021, Sontiq was acquired by TransUnion. But our story goes back much farther than that, incorporating more than 80 years of combined identity security experience and groundbreaking innovations.