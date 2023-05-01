Sonida Senior Living develops, owns, operates, and manages senior housing communities in the US, providing independent living, assisted living, memory care, and home care services. They offer daily meals, transportation, social and recreational activities, and 24-hour staffing, as well as personal care services, support services, and supplemental services. As of December 31, 2021, they operated 75 senior housing communities in 18 states with an aggregate capacity of approximately 9,500 residents. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Addison, Texas.