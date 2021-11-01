← Company Directory
Sonatype
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Sonatype Salaries

Sonatype's salary ranges from $91,140 in total compensation per year for a Marketing in Canada at the low-end to $183,915 for a Sales Engineer in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Sonatype. Last updated: 4/30/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $108K
Product Manager
Median $116K
Marketing
$91.1K

Is unlimited PTO ever a good thing?

Started working at this place last year that had an unlimited PTO policy but when I took ~5 weeks off I got in trouble with my manager during my end of year review. Said stuff like how I was slacking and if I didn't want to be there, they could easily find someone else.

Obviously I started looking for new jobs right away, but have any of you guys actually had good experiences wi...

56 54
56 54
Sales
$143K
Sales Engineer
$184K
Software Engineering Manager
$154K
Solution Architect
$121K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Sonatype is Sales Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $183,915. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Sonatype is $120,600.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Sonatype

Related Companies

  • Riverbed Technology
  • Genesys
  • Quick Base
  • Interactions
  • CloudPassage
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources