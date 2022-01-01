Company Directory
SonarSource
SonarSource Salaries

SonarSource's salary ranges from $63,894 in total compensation per year for a Product Designer in Sweden at the low-end to $274,620 for a Sales Engineer in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of SonarSource. Last updated: 7/9/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $138K

Production Software Engineer

Customer Service
$146K
Data Scientist
$180K
Product Designer
$63.9K
Product Manager
$149K
Sales
$179K
Sales Engineer
$275K
Software Engineering Manager
$238K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at SonarSource is Sales Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $274,620. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at SonarSource is $163,781.

