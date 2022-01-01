SonarSource Salaries

Poll

Digital Nomad vs. IT Work Visa: Which Country Should I Choose?

Anyway, I'm from a struggling third-world country in West Africa. I currently earn roughly €2,700/month, pay no taxes, and am looking to relocate to the UK, Germany, Portugal, Spain or Luxembourg—all of which I'm currently researching....