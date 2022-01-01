← Company Directory
Clarifai
Clarifai Salaries

Clarifai's salary ranges from $26,376 in total compensation per year for a Recruiter in India at the low-end to $211,050 for a Technical Program Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Clarifai. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Data Scientist
Median $175K
Recruiter
$26.4K
Sales
$126K
Software Engineer
Median $65.1K
Technical Program Manager
$211K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Clarifai is Technical Program Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $211,050. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Clarifai is $125,625.

