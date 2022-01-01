← Company Directory
iManage
iManage Salaries

iManage's salary ranges from $44,986 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in United Kingdom at the low-end to $233,825 for a Software Engineering Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of iManage. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Software Engineer
Median $45K

Backend Software Engineer

Customer Service
$139K
Data Scientist
$125K
Information Technologist (IT)
$121K
Product Manager
Median $130K
Sales
$231K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$127K
Software Engineering Manager
$234K
The highest paying role reported at iManage is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $233,825. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at iManage is $128,680.

