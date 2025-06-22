← Company Directory
SonarSource
SonarSource Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in Switzerland package at SonarSource totals CHF 119K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for SonarSource's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/22/2025

Median Package
company icon
SonarSource
Software Engineer
Geneva, GE, Switzerland
Total per year
CHF 119K
Level
Analyst
Base
CHF 119K
Stock (/yr)
CHF 0
Bonus
CHF 0
Years at company
1 Year
Years exp
6 Years
What are the career levels at SonarSource?

CHF 137K

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at SonarSource in Switzerland sits at a yearly total compensation of CHF 154,151. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at SonarSource for the Software Engineer role in Switzerland is CHF 123,477.

