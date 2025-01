Health Insurance Offered by Kaiser Permanente or United Healthcare. All options include prescription drug coverage.

Dental Insurance Offered by Guardian, plans cover preventative services, like routine checkups and cleanings, as well as basic and major services.

Vision Insurance Offered through VSP, the plan allows for exams, frames, lenses, and contacts every 12 months.

Life Insurance Offered by employer

Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance Offered by employer

Disability Insurance Both short-term and long-term disability coverage.

Flexible Spending Account (FSA) Offered by employer

Health Savings Account (HSA) $100 per year contributed by employer

Employee Discount Offered by employer

401k 100% match on the first 4% of base salary

Employee Assistance Program Offered by employer

Paternity Leave Offered by employer

Maternity Leave Offered by employer