SoftServe
SoftServe Cybersecurity Analyst Salaries

The average Cybersecurity Analyst total compensation at SoftServe ranges from UAH 695K to UAH 967K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for SoftServe's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

UAH 744K - UAH 876K
Common Range
Possible Range
UAH 695KUAH 744KUAH 876KUAH 967K
Common Range
Possible Range

The highest paying salary package reported for a Cybersecurity Analyst at SoftServe sits at a yearly total compensation of UAH 967,366. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at SoftServe for the Cybersecurity Analyst role is UAH 694,519.

