Societe Generale
Societe Generale Investment Banker Salaries

View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Societe Generale's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

HK$745K - HK$865K
France
Common Range
Possible Range
HK$657KHK$745KHK$865KHK$953K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Societe Generale?

The highest paying salary package reported for a Investment Banker at Societe Generale in Hong Kong (SAR) sits at a yearly total compensation of HKHK$7,431,750. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Societe Generale for the Investment Banker role in Hong Kong (SAR) is HKHK$5,121,038.

