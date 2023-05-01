← Company Directory
SNDL
    About

    SNDL Inc. is a Canadian company that produces, distributes, and sells cannabis products. It operates through Cannabis Operations and Retail Operations segments, offering products under various brands. The company cultivates, distributes, and sells cannabis for adult-use markets and private sale of recreational cannabis through retail stores. It also produces and distributes inhalable products such as flower, pre-rolls, and vapes. SNDL Inc. was formerly known as Sundial Growers Inc. and changed its name in July 2022. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

    https://sndl.com
    Website
    2014
    Year Founded
    580
    # of Employees
    $250M-$500M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Other Resources