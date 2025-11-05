Software Engineer compensation in New York City Area at Snap ranges from $202K per year for L3 to $625K per year for L6. The median yearly compensation in New York City Area package totals $368K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Snap's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/5/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L3
$202K
$143K
$57.6K
$1.5K
L4
$397K
$201K
$196K
$357
L5
$551K
$241K
$294K
$16K
L6
$625K
$230K
$375K
$20K
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
100%
YR 1
At Snap, RSUs are subject to a 1-year vesting schedule:
100% vests in the 1st-YR (8.33% monthly)
Monthly vesting, no 1 year cliff
33.3%
YR 1
33.3%
YR 2
33.3%
YR 3
At Snap, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:
33.3% vests in the 1st-YR (2.77% monthly)
33.3% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.77% monthly)
33.3% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.77% monthly)
Monthly vesting, no 1 year cliff
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Snap, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)
Monthly vesting, no 1 year cliff
54%
YR 1
33%
YR 2
13%
YR 3
At Snap, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:
54% vests in the 1st-YR (4.50% monthly)
33% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.75% monthly)
13% vests in the 3rd-YR (1.08% monthly)
Monthly vesting, no 1 year cliff
