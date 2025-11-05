Snap Software Engineer Salaries in Greater Seattle Area

Software Engineer compensation in Greater Seattle Area at Snap ranges from $201K per year for L3 to $690K per year for L7. The median yearly compensation in Greater Seattle Area package totals $430K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Snap's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/5/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus L3 Software Engineer ( Entry Level ) $201K $141K $55.5K $4.7K L4 $394K $197K $195K $2K L5 $580K $258K $302K $19.1K L6 Staff Software Engineer $678K $278K $386K $14K View 4 More Levels

Vesting Schedule Main Alternate 1 Alternate 2 Alternate 3 100 % YR 1 Stock Type RSU At Snap, RSUs are subject to a 1-year vesting schedule: 100 % vests in the 1st - YR ( 8.33 % monthly ) Monthly vesting, no 1 year cliff 33.3 % YR 1 33.3 % YR 2 33.3 % YR 3 Stock Type RSU At Snap, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule: 33.3 % vests in the 1st - YR ( 2.77 % monthly )

33.3 % vests in the 2nd - YR ( 2.77 % monthly )

33.3 % vests in the 3rd - YR ( 2.77 % monthly ) Monthly vesting, no 1 year cliff 25 % YR 1 25 % YR 2 25 % YR 3 25 % YR 4 Stock Type RSU At Snap, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule: 25 % vests in the 1st - YR ( 2.08 % monthly )

25 % vests in the 2nd - YR ( 2.08 % monthly )

25 % vests in the 3rd - YR ( 2.08 % monthly )

25 % vests in the 4th - YR ( 2.08 % monthly ) Monthly vesting, no 1 year cliff 54 % YR 1 33 % YR 2 13 % YR 3 Stock Type RSU At Snap, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule: 54 % vests in the 1st - YR ( 4.50 % monthly )

33 % vests in the 2nd - YR ( 2.75 % monthly )

13 % vests in the 3rd - YR ( 1.08 % monthly ) Monthly vesting, no 1 year cliff

What's the vesting schedule at Snap ?

