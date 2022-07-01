Company Directory
SmartSense
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about SmartSense that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    SmartSense delivers data-driven IoT solutions for food safety, facilities monitoring, and supply chain visibility, by providing actionable insight.Actionable insight is what enables companies to improve operational efficiency, ensure regulatory compliance, and manage product quality risk. SmartSense enables organizations to use wireless sensors, digital checklists, and advanced analytics to provide actionable insight based on remote sensing and artificial intelligence (AI). SmartSense uses these technologies to provide real-time insight at over 40,000 sites around the world.We believe that the future of retail, food service, and transportation is being shaped by companies who are using data to make more informed decisions and to make these decisions faster. Since 2005, we have been passionate about transforming how organizations sense, monitor, and make decisions. We make it easy for companies to harness technology to do important things – to ensure food and medication safety, to improve worker productivity, and to manage risk.

    smartsense.co
    Website
    2005
    Year Founded
    150
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for SmartSense

    Related Companies

    • Uber
    • Netflix
    • Facebook
    • Pinterest
    • Intuit
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources