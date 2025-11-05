Software Engineer compensation in Greater Toronto Area at Slalom Build ranges from CA$99K per year for Engineer to CA$129K per year for Senior Engineer. The median yearly compensation in Greater Toronto Area package totals CA$108K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Slalom Build's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/5/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Engineer
CA$99K
CA$94.2K
CA$0
CA$4.8K
Senior Engineer
CA$129K
CA$122K
CA$0
CA$6.6K
Architect
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
Senior Architect
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
Included TitlesSubmit New Title