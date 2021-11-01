← Company Directory
Slalom Build
Slalom Build Salaries

Slalom Build's salary ranges from $67,915 in total compensation per year for a Data Scientist in Canada at the low-end to $225,000 for a Software Engineering Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Slalom Build. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Software Engineer
Engineer $97.4K
Senior Engineer $127K
Architect $151K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Data Engineer

Solution Architect
Median $159K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $225K

Product Designer
Median $109K

UX Designer

Business Analyst
$83.3K
Data Analyst
$100K
Data Science Manager
$149K
Data Scientist
$67.9K
Management Consultant
$202K
Product Manager
$216K
Program Manager
$209K
Recruiter
$149K
Technical Program Manager
$199K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Slalom Build is Software Engineering Manager with a yearly total compensation of $225,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Slalom Build is $148,916.

