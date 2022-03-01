Company Directory
Trading Technologies
Trading Technologies Salaries

Trading Technologies's salary ranges from $29,096 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in India at the low-end to $203,010 for a Product Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Trading Technologies. Last updated: 7/9/2025

$160K

Customer Service
$65.3K
Product Manager
$203K
Software Engineer
$29.1K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Trading Technologies is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $203,010. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Trading Technologies is $65,311.

Other Resources