Software Engineer compensation in United States at Slalom Build ranges from $97.4K per year for Engineer to $150K per year for Architect. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $140K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Slalom Build's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Engineer
$97.4K
$93.4K
$0
$4K
Senior Engineer
$127K
$120K
$0
$7.4K
Architect
$150K
$142K
$0
$8.6K
Senior Architect
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
